Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Methanex by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.85%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

