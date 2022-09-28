Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

