Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 4.4% Higher

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.67. 9,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,069,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
Veru Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $890.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of -0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
About Veru
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
