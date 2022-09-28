Viacoin Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00273705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001324 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016988 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

