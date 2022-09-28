VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF
