VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

