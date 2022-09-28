Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,190.52

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,190.52 ($14.39) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($14.86), with a volume of 19338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,324 ($16.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VID shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($20.96) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Videndum Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £550.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2,051.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.09.

Videndum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Videndum’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

In related news, insider Erika Schraner acquired 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £55,286.65 ($66,803.59).

About Videndum

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

