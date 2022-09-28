VideoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $13.44 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

