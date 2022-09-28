Vidulum Price Tops $0.0302 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 10% against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $559,868.04 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00277252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00143390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00753223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00589175 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000911 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,558,774 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

