Vidya Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $717,828.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $6.15 million and $717,828.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vidya

Vidya was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

