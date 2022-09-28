ViewRay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 93% compared to the typical volume of 1,812 put options.

ViewRay Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $667.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.