Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBBF. Exane BNP Paribas cut Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

