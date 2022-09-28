Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $675.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.16) and last traded at GBX 687 ($8.30), with a volume of 76725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($8.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Vistry Group Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 824.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 864.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.41.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, insider Earl Sibley bought 6,172 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,208 shares of company stock worth $4,991,764.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Stories

