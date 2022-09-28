Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.47. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 786 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.
Vivint Smart Home Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Featured Articles
