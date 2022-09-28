Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.47. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 786 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

About Vivint Smart Home

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 441,073 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

