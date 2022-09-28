VNX (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges

VNX (VNXLU) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One VNX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VNX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. VNX has a total market capitalization of $545,302.63 and approximately $56.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,404.28 or 1.00005895 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00063380 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

Buying and Selling VNX

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

According to CryptoCompare, "VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. "

