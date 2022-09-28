Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 160 to GBX 150. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vodafone Group Public traded as low as GBX 105.68 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 106.16 ($1.28), with a volume of 69550548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.12 ($1.31).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

The firm has a market cap of £29.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,759.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

