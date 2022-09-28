Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $299.50

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 299.50 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 306.06 ($3.70), with a volume of 87538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($3.72).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 375.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £579.60 million and a PE ratio of 2,253.85.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

