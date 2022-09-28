VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle Acquires 13,500 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $92,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 558,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,606.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VOXX International Stock Up 5.0 %

VOXX International stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 151.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOXX. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About VOXX International



VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Stories

