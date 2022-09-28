VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Up 48.9% in September

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,900 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 670,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125,345 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of VYNE opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.65% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

