Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00088925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007865 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,347,549 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.