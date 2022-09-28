Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 41.2% in September

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.