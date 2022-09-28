Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $371,684,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

