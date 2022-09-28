WardenSwap (WAD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57,943.00

WardenSwap (WAD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. WardenSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WardenSwap has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One WardenSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010981 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
WardenSwap Profile
WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 coins and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 coins. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @WardenSwap.
WardenSwap Coin Trading
