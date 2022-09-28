Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 3.0% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.67. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

