Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

