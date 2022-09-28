Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $309.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

