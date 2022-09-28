Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCC. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

