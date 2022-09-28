Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.