WC Walker & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average of $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

