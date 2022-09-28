Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 198.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.