Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,512 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

ICF stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.