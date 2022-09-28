Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $355,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.
