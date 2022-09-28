Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NULG opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

