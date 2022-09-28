Wealthpoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 12.6% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

