WebDollar (WEBD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,963.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.85 million and $9,963.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 18,650,894,628 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.