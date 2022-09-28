Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Redfin Price Performance

Redfin stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 500.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Redfin by 21.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Redfin by 9.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 194,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

