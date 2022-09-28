Wedbush Weighs in on KB Home’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $9.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.52. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

KB Home Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of KBH opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 99.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

