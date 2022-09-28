Well Done LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Well Done LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VUG stock opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

