WePower Market Capitalization Tops $3.92 Million (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $340.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WePower has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WePower Profile

WePower was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. WePower’s official website is wepower.com/wpr-token.html.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

