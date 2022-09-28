Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wereldhave from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.75 ($14.03) in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Wereldhave Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WRDEF opened at $12.70 on Monday. Wereldhave has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Wereldhave Company Profile

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

