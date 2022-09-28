Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $287,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after buying an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

