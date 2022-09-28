West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.5 %

WST stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.71 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

