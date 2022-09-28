Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 119327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.