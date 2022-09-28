Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

WU stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.91. Western Union has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

