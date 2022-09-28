Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,183 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter.

HNDL stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

