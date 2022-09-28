Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 1.73% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile



Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.



