WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,211.50

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,211.50 ($14.64) and last traded at GBX 1,215.50 ($14.69), with a volume of 22918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,281 ($15.48).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMWH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,432.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,457.77.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 3,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

