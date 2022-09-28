WhaleRoom Trading Up 23.6% This Week (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00007092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

