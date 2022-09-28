Whole Network (NODE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $255,455.00

Whole Network (NODE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Whole Network has a total market cap of $255,455.00 and approximately $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Whole Network has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Whole Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whole Network Coin Profile

Whole Network’s genesis date was June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here. Whole Network’s official website is www.wn.work.

Buying and Selling Whole Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whole Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whole Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

