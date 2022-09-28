WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WYY opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

