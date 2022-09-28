Wilder World Trading Down 4.3% This Week (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $121.49 million and $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wilder World is www.wilderworld.com.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

